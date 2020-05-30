Laura Jean Coates
1958 - 2020
Laura Jean Coates

West Deptford - Laura Jean Coates, 62, of West Deptford, passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer with her husband Ed by her side. Born on March 26, 1958 at Cooper Hospital to Rachel & Joseph Giorgi, raised in Pennsauken, she was a graduate of Pennsauken High School in 1976. Laura worked as a medical assistant for Rutter & Dalsey Family Practice. To this day Ed is still wondering how he managed to marry such a wonderful gal.

Despite battling Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years, Laura enjoyed trying her luck on video poker at the casinos. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her nieces Ava & Amelia. She loved nothing more than taking them shopping, out to dinner and attending all their school & sporting events.

Laura is survived by her husband Ed; mother Rachel Giorgi; sister Rosemarie (Don) Wernig; brothers Joe (Laurie), Gino (Terri), & Christopher (Patti) and numerous nieces & nephews that she enjoyed spending time with whenever possible.

If you know Laura, you know why services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society. Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com




Published in Courier Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
