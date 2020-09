Laura "Frances" KellyVoorhees, formerly of Glassboro - age 92, departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Services will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Viewing 11am-12pm only. Due to the COVID-19 regulations face mask must be worn and attendance for the funeral service only will be limited to 30 people. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Sewell. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com