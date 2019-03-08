|
|
Laura Rossi
Williamstown - Laura Rossi, a 30 year resident of Williamstown, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was 84.
Family
She is the beloved Wife of the late John; father of John Jr. (Denise), Joseph (Heidi), Karen Palmieri (Michael), Laurie Dentino (Gary), and Marielena 'Mia' DiGianivittorio (John); devoted Mom Mom of 17, Mom Mom the Great of 14 .
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Mon at 9:30am in St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp, NJ 08033. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-neil-whitman.
Funeral under the direction of the McGuinness Funeral Home, Washington Twp.
share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019