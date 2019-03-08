Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd.
Haddon Twp, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd.
Haddon Twp, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Rossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Rossi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Rossi Obituary
Laura Rossi

Williamstown - Laura Rossi, a 30 year resident of Williamstown, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was 84.

Family

She is the beloved Wife of the late John; father of John Jr. (Denise), Joseph (Heidi), Karen Palmieri (Michael), Laurie Dentino (Gary), and Marielena 'Mia' DiGianivittorio (John); devoted Mom Mom of 17, Mom Mom the Great of 14 .

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Mon at 9:30am in St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp, NJ 08033. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-neil-whitman.

Funeral under the direction of the McGuinness Funeral Home, Washington Twp.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
Download Now