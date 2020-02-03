Services
Laura W. Kurth


1942 - 2020
Bellmawr - On January 29, 2020, Laura, (nee Wonderlin), age 77 years, the beloved wife of Raymond G. Kurth of Williamstown, formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. She was the devoted mother of Steve Kurth, and Eric Kurth (Sarah). And the cherished grandmother of Christopher Kurth.

Laura attended Laurel Hill Bible Church. She was always involved in many ministries of the church. Laura was an avid gardener, seamstress, and crafter. She loved reading, traveling with her family, and was especially tuned in to her children and family. Laura had two cats that she adored. Laura was also an accomplished doll collector.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, 11:00 am at the Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon, NJ 08021. Contributions may be made to the church, in her name, at the above address. The funeral arrangements by DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
