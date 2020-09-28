1/1
Lauralyn Faehner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lauralyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lauralyn Faehner

Oaklyn, NJ - On September 25, 2020; Age 56; Of Oaklyn, NJ. Beloved wife of James Gibson; Dear sister of MaryEllen Goldman of Whitestone, NY, Tim Faehner of Swedesboro, NJ, and David Faehner of Oaklyn, NJ; Loving aunt of Stephanie & Timothy Faehner and Colin & Calli Goldman.

Lauralyn was a huge collector of Teddy Bears, wind chimes, and had a special interest in peacocks. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Services for Lauralyn are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lauralyn may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation of Philadelphia at https://komenphiladelphia.org/donate/.

Kain-Murphy

Funeral Services

Haddonfield, NJ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services Holl-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved