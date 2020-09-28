Lauralyn Faehner
Oaklyn, NJ - On September 25, 2020; Age 56; Of Oaklyn, NJ. Beloved wife of James Gibson; Dear sister of MaryEllen Goldman of Whitestone, NY, Tim Faehner of Swedesboro, NJ, and David Faehner of Oaklyn, NJ; Loving aunt of Stephanie & Timothy Faehner and Colin & Calli Goldman.
Lauralyn was a huge collector of Teddy Bears, wind chimes, and had a special interest in peacocks. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Services for Lauralyn are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lauralyn may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation of Philadelphia at https://komenphiladelphia.org/donate/
Kain-Murphy
Funeral Services
Haddonfield, NJ