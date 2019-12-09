|
Laurel Nealer
Magnolia - On December 3, 2019, Laurel (nee Dirkes) passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Woodstown. She was a long-time resident of Magnolia and enjoyed spending summers with her family at their cabin on Lake Garrison.
Laurel was a 1953 graduate of Glassboro Teacher's College (now Rowan University) and a life-long educator who retired from the Magnolia Public School District.
Laurel was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Nealer and is the loving mother of Laurel (Cliff) Hasenfaus, the late Noe (Darcy), Pam and Martha. She is the cherished grandmother of Heather, Samantha, Amber, Gilbert, Curtis and Devon and great grandmother of David and Samarah. She is the devoted sister of the late Jane Rainey, the late Chester (Jung) Dirkes Jr., Clifford (Regina) Dirkes, Kenneth (Kathleen) Dirkes, Gerald (Margaret) Dirkes, Virginia (Frank) Kitchmire and Fern (Frank) Montesano. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Life Celebration Service on Saturday, December 14th with visitation starting at 10:30 AM and service at 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bushels of Blessings, 380 Georgetown Road, Carneys Point, NJ 08069.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019