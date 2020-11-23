Laurence "Larry" Edward Berdow
Palm Desert - Laurence "Larry" Edward Berdow, November 13, 2020, of Palm Desert, CA, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, Cherry Hill, NJ and Medford, NJ. Husband of Susan (nee Hanin). Father of Lauren Berdow and Brad (Kunny) Berdow. Brother of Nancy (Sal) Gorge. Grandfather of Jessica. Brother in law of Joseph Hanin. Graveside services were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, P.O. Box 2005, Milford, NH 03055 or the Jewish Family.
Service of the Desert, 490 S. Farrell Drive, Suite C-208, Palm Springs, CA 92262.