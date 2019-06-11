Services
LaVerne Signorelli
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
LaVerne Signorelli


1932 - 2019
Haddon Hts. - LaVerne Signorelli (nee Habina), on June 9, 2019, of Haddon Hts., formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Dominic W. Signorelli, Jr. Devoted mother of Donna Margie and her husband Edward Margie, III and the late Ronald Signorelli. Dear grandmother of Edward F. Margie, IV. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019
