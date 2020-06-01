Lawrence "Larry" Byzek
Marlton - Byzek, Lawerence G, Larry, Mr. B and OP, of Marlton NJ, previously of Detroit Michigan, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Larry was a Veteran of the Marine Corps and a loyal Detroit sports fan and could put away a jar of peanut butter like nobodies business. The beloved husband of Patricia Byzek (Olejarz). Devoted father of Cindy Drissel (Walt), Diane Byzek, and David Byzek (Teri Werner). Caring brother of Carole Burke, Chuck Burke and brother-in-law of Karen Olejarz (John Crayton). Adoring grandfather of Walt (Michele), Cody, and Mitchell Drissel, Nicole Smith (Lou), Jennifer Berringer (Brock), Stacie Rodzon (Andrew), Robert Werner and Great Grandfather of 13. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.