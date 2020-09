Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family

Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family

Lawrence C. Davis



Lawnside - Lawrence C. Davis, 90, of Lawnside, passed on Sept. 22, 2020. View Friday 5-8pm at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd, Camden. Graveside service Friday 11am at Harleigh Cemetery Veterans Section.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store