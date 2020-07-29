1/
Lawrence D. Carola
Lawrence D. Carola

Deptford, NJ - Lawrence D Carola, 81, of Deptford, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Legacy

A loving and devoted gentleman, Larry had the biggest heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone, unless you crossed him; that is when his firecracker nature would come out. Larry was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He was strong, yet gentle and loved to make others laugh. Larry was also an avid fan of the Phillies.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, Larry was a resident of Deptford for the past 17 years. He was a longtime active parishioner of Holy Angels Parish where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Prior to retiring, Larry was a district manager for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Family

Beloved husband of 40 years to Susan M. (nee Capie): loving father of Donna Parzanese (Michael), Lisa Coleman, Joann Grasso (Anthony), Suzanne Marigliano, Christopher Carola (Tina), Linda Still (Shawn) and the late Debbie Judge; devoted grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 15; dear brother of Lil Advena and the late Joe, Louis, Paul and Edward Carola; Larry is survived by many loving, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Larry's viewing on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 8:15 - 10:15 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ. CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines are in effect. Masks or face coverings will be required and we are able to invite up to 100 people into the building at a time for this gathering. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at the Holy Angels Parish Worship Center, 96 Green Avenue, Woodbury, NJ. Interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to Holy Angels Parish, 64 Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
08:15 - 10:15 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Parish Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
