Lawrence DeYoung
Lawrence DeYoung

Folsom - After a lengthy illness, Lawrence Charles DeYoung, 68, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

He was born in Audubon, NJ, raised in Chews Landing, and was a resident of Folsom, New Jersey for 45 years. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers of Local Union # 19 of Philadelphia, PA, lifetime member of Gloucester County Fish and Game, member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, and Ducks Unlimited. Lawrence was an avid hunter and fisherman. He lived for deer and turkey season. He also enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren.

Lawrence is pre-deceased by son Charles, sister Pam Healy, and parents, Charles & Natalie DeYoung.

Lawrence is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Catherine, father to Heather Apgar (Bobby), Larry DeYoung (Debbie), and father in law to Mallary DeYoung. Grandfather to Colin, Tyler, Avery, Wyatt, Charlette, Charlie and Eva. Sisters, Sandy DeYoung, Denise Bowen, Mary Wheeler (Norman), brother to Chuck DeYoung (Barbara), brother in law John Healy. Sister in laws, Denise Olsen (Gary) and Debbie McAneny (Dennis). Cousin to Gail Howarth (Hug) and Robert DeYoung (Judy). Lifetime friend to John Nardone (Julie) and his hunting buddy, Paul Hartman. Many nieces, nephews, and cousin.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Bell Hennessy Funeral Home, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown, NJ on Friday, June 19th, viewing from 2:00 - 4:00 pm with a Prayer Service immediately following.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
