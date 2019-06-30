Services
St Luke's Catholic Church
55 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ 08084
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Stratford, NJ
St. Petersburg, FL/ formerly Gibbsboro - Lawrence E. Yurkonis, 75, St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Gibbsboro, N.J., passed away on June 17. Beloved father of Michael, Debra (Bailey), Katherine (Bell) and Lawrence; grandfather of Ryan and Evan (Bailey) and Charlie and Julianne (Bell). Survived by sister Mary Ann (Bean), and brothers Joseph, John, and James Yurkonis. Dear friend of Joseph Lafferty, and Mary Ann Albert, mother of his children. Loving companion of Janita Nichols.

Larry was born on Parris Island, S.C. to parents Lawrence and Mary Yurkonis. Residing in Haddon Twp, N.J., he was a 1961 graduate of Haddonfield High School.

Larry served our country in the Army until 1965. As a promotional products salesman, he traveled the country. He was a successful DJ "Larry Connors," and likely spun records at your event.

Larry retired to Florida; his favorite things included music, Craig Johnson novels, fishing, Elvis, the Flyers, Rays baseball, movies, Wawa coffee and his fur kids Rusty and Vixer.

Mass will be celebrated on Aug. 3, 11 a.m., St. Luke Church, Stratford, NJ. Celebration of Life posted to https://www.facebook.com/larry.yurkonis

Deepest gratitude to Suncoast Hospice, St. Petersburg, Fl., for their care of Larry.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019
