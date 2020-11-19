Lawrence "Larry" J. Azzarano
Cedar Brook, NJ - Age 71, NJ passed away on November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela R. (Bucci), Loving father of Lorraine (Walter Sacco) of Cedar Brook, and Brian Azzarano of Turnersville. Dear grandfather of Brianna Pataky,
Joseph Pataky, Jr., Carina Azzarano, Cataldo Azzarano. Devoted brother of Joseph Azzarano (Stewart Chandler) of Philadelphia. Larry worked for the Township of Winslow as a Senior Clerk. He was also a self employed beautician. Lawrence enjoyed his family life and cherished his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00PM and again Monday November 23, 2020 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00AM at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church 318 Carl Hasselman Drive, Atco NJ 08004. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cedar Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Assoc.
, www.donatenow.heart.org
or American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
For more information please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
