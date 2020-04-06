|
Dr. Lawrence J. Delaney
Pennsauken - Dr. Lawrence J. Delaney, age 94, professor emeritus at Rowan University, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
After graduating from Atlantic City High School in 1943, he served three years active duty in the Marine Corps and two in the Navy. Then, returning to civilian life, he earned a bachelor's degree from Trenton State College (TCNJ) and a master's degree from University of Pennsylvania. He continued his graduate studies in education at the University of Pennsylvania, and earned a doctorate in 1966.
He taught at Ridley Park and Cheltenham High Schools and, in 1958, while teaching physics and coaching cross-country at Cheltenham, he won the MAAAU Marathon Championship in Atlantic City.
In 1964 he joined the faculty at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University), where he taught physics and electric circuit analysis, and was coordinator of the Pre-Engineering program. He retired in 1988.
While pursuing his teaching career, Dr. Delaney maintained his affiliation with the Naval Reserve, and retired as Lieutenant Commander in 1985.
Husband of the late Bernice F. Delaney; brother of the late Margaret Chapman, John Delaney; he leaves behind two beloved daughters, Barbara Minter (Bill) of Linwood, Janet Pilkauskas (Bob) of Voorhees; six cherished grandchildren, Stephen, Paul, Kristin, Rob, Lauren, Kelly; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Ricky, Hannah Rose, Camila; and a brother, William Delaney.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Please visit www.gaskillbrown.com for service updates.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020