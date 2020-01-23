|
|
Lawrence J. DeVaro
Stratford - Lawrence J. DeVaro, age 77, called home to the Lord on January 21, 2020 after a brief illness with his family at his side.
Born in Somerdale, long time resident of Haddon Heights and more recently of Stratford. Graduated from Haddon Heights High School, LaSalle College, Masters from Duquesne University, and PhD from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, Adjunct Professor of United States History at Rowan University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Camden County College. Also enjoyed a successful career in Healthcare Administration in Philadelphia and at Osteopathic Medical Center in Stratford.
Most important in Larry's life were family, Catholic spiritual development, teaching, cooking, nature and care and love for his dog Checkers.
Survived by his wife Margaret (née Neltner) and children Jed and Eve (James) Fowler. Grandchildren Ella and Jonah, sister Marie (Dr. John) Marchesani and brother-in law Richard Cattelona. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Larry's viewing on Monday morning from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory many be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at the above address OR an animal rescue center of your choice. For lasting condolences visit DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020