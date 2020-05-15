|
|
Lawrence Kent Chapman
Lawrence Kent Chapman, Wenonah New Jersey passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12, 2020 with his children by his side. Larry led a valiant fight against Lewy Body Dementia before it took his life.
Larry was born to parents Lendrum and Doris Chapman on March 18, 1942. He spent his childhood in Morrisville and Yardley PA and graduated from Pennsbury Highschool in 1961. Larry married his high school sweetheart Cynthia Coutant in 1963. As a young couple they moved from their first home in Levittown PA to Westville NJ where they raised their children Michele and Scott. Larry and Cindy parted ways in 1979 and became friends again after grandchildren were born in order to share family holidays and milestones together.
Larry loved fast cars and old furniture. He collected, refinished and sold many antiques over his lifetime. Chapman's Antiques was represented at various Antique Consignment Shops in the area most recently including The Red Barn in Mullica Hill NJ and Woodbury Antiques in Woodbury New Jersey.
His love for speed and loud engines inspired him to buy, fine tune and drag race so many cars over his lifetime. He spent many days enjoying raceways in our TriState area with his brothers and car buddies. He also enjoyed showing off his car collection at various car shows and won multiple awards and trophies.
Larry was active with Westville's Union Fire Company and Westville's Little League and Soccer Association where he coached his son's team for many years.
Larry was an avid skier in his middle age and skied in Switzerland, Canada, Colorado, Vermont, New York and in the Poconos.
Larry retired from the insurance industry twice and was highly regarded for his litigation skills and expertise.
Larry is survived by his loving children Michele (Rathof) and her husband Richard, and Scott Chapman and his wife Paula, Grandchildren Heather L. Blair and Scott M. Chapman and siblings Craig and Nadine. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert and his parents Len and Doris.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends in the future. Arrangements under the direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Glassboro. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 15 to May 17, 2020