|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Lesiger
Voorhees - November 24, 2019. Husband of Ilene Lesiger. Father of Alana (William) Amaya, Nicole Sullivan and Samantha (Michael) Wick. Grandfather of Jordan Amaya, Sadie Sullivan, Justin Amaya, Liam Sullivan and Miles Wick. Brother of Jay (Tom Klebba) Lesiger. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Tuesday only. Contributions can be made to ,
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019