Lawrence Rebbecchi
N. Venice, FL - Lawrence Rebbecchi of North Venice, Fl. Formerly of Somerdale. On March 9, 2019, Age 77. Beloved husband of almost 57 years to Phyllis (Nee Cianfero). Dear father of Lawrence Rebbecchi Jr. (Kelly) of Woodstown, Thomas Rebbecchi (Maria), of Pine Hill, Michael Rebbecchi (Carol) of Blackwood. Devoted grandfather of Adria, Daria, Vittoria, Thomas Jr., Katherine, Vincent, Michael Jr., Nicholas, Iris and Dominic. Also survived by his Nephews Anthony and Brian Martone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning from 9AM to 10:45AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine at St. Lawrence Campus 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, N.J. 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00AM. The family would like to request contributions in Lawrence's memory be made to Glut1 Deficiency Foundation at www.g1dfoundation.org. (an all volunteer foundation for a very rare disease which has affected his youngest grandson Dominic). Services are being entrusted in the care of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed at www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019