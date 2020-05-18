Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Lawrence W. Schreffler

Lawrence W. Schreffler


1956 - 2020
Lawrence W. Schreffler Obituary
Lawrence W. Schreffler

Bellmawr - Lawrence W. Schreffler, on May 16, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 63. Devoted father of Jenny Blade-Tester. Beloved son of Marion and the late Kenneth Jr. Dear brother of Kenneth III (Mindi), Keith and the late Mariann. Uncle of Stefan, Jared, Kyle and Casadei. Lawrence was a longtime resident at Woods Rehabilitation. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Woods Services, C/O Development Offices, PO Box 36, Langhorne PA, 19047. Family and friends are invited to share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020
