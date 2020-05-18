|
|
Lawrence W. Schreffler
Bellmawr - Lawrence W. Schreffler, on May 16, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 63. Devoted father of Jenny Blade-Tester. Beloved son of Marion and the late Kenneth Jr. Dear brother of Kenneth III (Mindi), Keith and the late Mariann. Uncle of Stefan, Jared, Kyle and Casadei. Lawrence was a longtime resident at Woods Rehabilitation. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Woods Services, C/O Development Offices, PO Box 36, Langhorne PA, 19047. Family and friends are invited to share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020