Leah Iarossi
Maple Shade - Leah Iarossi, a lifelong Maple Shade resident, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at age 84. Leah comes from a large family of music lovers and gifted singers. She can best be remembered by sharing her love and joy of music with everyone around her. Leah sang and travelled with The Jersey Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines International for 25 years in competitions in the U.S. and abroad. Leah was a devoted member of the Maple Shade Congregational Church and enjoyed her roles as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir.
Leah is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years Louis Iarossi Jr.; two loving daughters, Sandra Rahmel (Richard) and Wendy Iarossi-Callahan (Bud); a cherished granddaughter, Dana Rahmel (Patrick); and her son, the late Gary Iarossi. She is also survived by two caring siblings, Richard Snyder (Florence), and Ruth Hartigan; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home located at 38 North Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Thursday evening March 7th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Friday March 8th beginning at 9 a.m. The funeral service will be beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday March 8th. Leah will be laid to rest at Eglington Cemetery in Clarksboro, NJ following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Leah's memory to the (). For more information or to offer condolences, please visit www.marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019
