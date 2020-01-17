Services
Leah M. Barone-Satter

Leah M. Barone-Satter Obituary
Leah M. Barone-Satter

Cherry Hill - January 14, 2020. Wife of the late Louis E. Satter. Beloved mother of Bruce Goldstein, Deborah (Arthur) Smith and Joseph Barone. Grandmother of Colin Smith. Daughter of the late David and Margaret Ostrich. Sister of Albert (Lori) Ostrich, the late William (the late Shirley) Laird, Sr., the late Sherbyn (Dianne) Ostrich and the late Pollyann Toll. A cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. A beautiful and generous woman who was loved by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday, January 23rd, beginning 2:15 PM to

where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 PM. Contributions may be made to JNF (www.jnf.org) to plant a tree in her name.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
