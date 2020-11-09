1/
Leann Shankin
Leann Shankin

Haddon Heights, NJ - On November 7, 2020 Leann (nee Rickenbach) of Haddon Heights, NJ, age 49 yrs. Beloved wife of Patrick, Loving mother to Deseree Selfridge of Roebling, NJ, Bonnie Selfridge of Millville, NJ, Robert Bridges of Roebling, NJ and Brett Selfridge of Roebling, NJ. Step Daughters Brittney Shankin of New Orleans LA, and Danielle Makroplus of Folsom Pa.

Relatives and Friends are invited to the visitation Thursday Evening 7 to 8:30 PM, November 12, 2020 at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Services Private. COVID rules apply. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Animal Adoption Center 501 Berlin Rd. N. Lindenwold, NJ 08021.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
