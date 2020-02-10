|
Leanne M. Maccri
Mt. Laurel - Leanne M. Maccri (nee Keller), 73, of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday evening February 7, 2020 in the Virtua Hospital, Willingboro, NJ.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 11:30-1:00 PM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the through her personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/leanne-maccri. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020