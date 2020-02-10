Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of St. Isidore
1655 Magnolia Rd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of St. Isidore
1655 Magnolia Rd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leanne Maccri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leanne M. Maccri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leanne M. Maccri Obituary
Leanne M. Maccri

Mt. Laurel - Leanne M. Maccri (nee Keller), 73, of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday evening February 7, 2020 in the Virtua Hospital, Willingboro, NJ.

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 11:30-1:00 PM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the through her personal memorial page at https://inmemof.org/leanne-maccri. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -