Leanore Mary Seeger
Ocean City - (nee Painter) Passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Robert Seeger. Loving mother of Robert Seeger, Jr., Janice Varallo (the late Frank), Richard Seeger, Karen Alexander (Robert), Linda Coolahan (Keith) and the late Gary Seeger. Devoted grandmother of Richard Donaghue, Michael, Brian and Nicole Alexander, Kevin, Sean and Kristin Coolahan, Richard and Douglas Seeger and the late Robert Donaghue. Also survived by 9 great grandchildren and her sister Elizabeth McKinney. Lee grew up in Scarsdale, NY and worked for the Trump Organization for over 22 years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 11am-12noon and to the Funeral Service at 12 noon Saturday, November 7 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105