Lee D. Banner



Fishkill - Suddenly, on June 4, 2020. Husband for 42 years to Joyce, father of Andrew. Son of Thelma of Glendora, brother to Sheldon. Predeceased by father Harry, brother Terry and sister Barbara Andrescavage. Arrangements by McHoul Funeral Home, Fishkill, NY.









