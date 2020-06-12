Lee D. Banner
Lee D. Banner

Fishkill - Suddenly, on June 4, 2020. Husband for 42 years to Joyce, father of Andrew. Son of Thelma of Glendora, brother to Sheldon. Predeceased by father Harry, brother Terry and sister Barbara Andrescavage. Arrangements by McHoul Funeral Home, Fishkill, NY.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
We are all praying for you both. We love you both! May God stay with you and you find some comfort. Love always, the Ricks Family
Rebecca and Christian Ricks
Family
June 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family during this difficult time. I will miss our communications about aircraft and history. Lee seemed to have his hand on the pulse of the aviation industry, in which I have become particularly fond of over the years, and it was always nice to have a chat. You will be missed Lee; rest easy, my friend.
Dave McCormick
Family
June 8, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Lee's family. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Isabel Alves
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Lee and I worked together 33 years ago while at Weichert. He was always a pleasure to work with and truly the rock of the office. He was kind, professional, and very generous of his time. Our sincere condolences to Joyce & Andrew and extended family. Lee will be missed by so many. We are very sorry for your loss.
Geri Ruby, Broker/Owner ~ MONIESWORTH REALTY
Friend
