Lee J. Sarama
Deptford - Lee J. Sarama, of Deptford, NJ, passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Blanche Sarama (nee Edmunds). Devoted father of Lisa Penna (Ron), Stanley Sarama, Theresa Kerr (Bear), and Annette Leek. Proud grandfather of Kate, Samantha, John, Kenny, Alexis, Kyle, Madison, Corey, and Alfonso; and great-grandfather of Bella, Dominic, and Harley.
Lee was an incredible family man and loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He had a big place in his heart for all animals, particularly dogs and the wildlife that he enjoyed feeding. He was a passionate member of the NRA and liked to participate in hunting and archery. In his down time he could be found with a good book in hand.
Lee was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as a Computer Analysis Specialist for Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia, PA. He was a Past Worshipful Master of both Mantua Lodge #95 F&AM and Pitman Lodge #197 F&AM. He was also a member of the Knights Templar.
Viewing will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM with a prayer service to immediately follow at 12:30 PM, all at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will be at Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019