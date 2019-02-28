|
Lee J. Savarese
Clementon - Lee J. Savarese, on February 26, 2019, of Clementon. Age 42. Beloved son of Stanley and the late Karen (nee Skrabonja). Dear brother of Kelly M. Savarese. Loving uncle of Joseph. Nephew of Edward Skrabonja (Elizabeth). Also survived by many cousins. There will be a viewing from 5 to 6pm Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 6pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019