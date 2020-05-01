Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Washington Twp. - Lee R. Beadling, 59, passed away on April 29th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joann, of 34 years, three children, Kyle, Kurt and Jane, and his cherished granddaughter, Riley (Roo). He is predeceased by his parents, Warren and Jane Beadling. He is also survived by his stepmom Sandra Beadling and two step-brothers, Brandon and Justin Beadling. He is remembered by Uncle Jim, Aunt Barbie, Aunt Sis, cousins, nieces and countless dear friends.

The family wishes to thank those who have extended support for Lee during his final days. A private memorial will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020
