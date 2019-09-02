|
Lee Rappaport
Cherry Hill - August 31, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Philadelphia and Camden, NJ, Lee served in the U.S. Air Force and was an avid motorcyclist and licensed pilot. In 1991, he launched Funnymercials, a successful party entertainment company with clients from Boston to Washington, DC, and beyond. Lee is survived by Frances Rappaport (née Weisenfeld), his wife of 52 years, sons Todd Rappaport and Brett Rappaport, and sons-in-law Joshua Hawkins and Adam Viera. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning at 2:15 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 pm. Shiva will be observed at the late residence following the memorial service. Contributions can be made in Lee's memory to the veterans' .
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 2, 2019