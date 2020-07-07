Lee T. Bond, Sr.



Sicklerville - Lee T. Bond, Sr., 71 - of Sicklerville, New Jersey departed this earthly life on Saturday ~ June 27th, 2020. He was born on August 31st, 1948 in Windsor, North Carolina to the late Carrie (Bond) Ruffin and Lee Trim Smallwood. As a youth, he attended the North Carolina Public School system. He then proudly enlisted in the United States Army, and honorably served his country in the Vietnam Conflict. "Bill" and "Boy Bill", as he was respectfully and affectionately known, had high self-esteem and a giving heart that could not be matched. He was also an incredible husband, a superhero, role model, a perfect Father Figure who raised many children who were not even his own. He proudly worked as a Construction Worker for Network Construction of Pleasantville, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his parents, and his Wife, Nanshalle (Leslie) Bond. He leaves behind to cherish his unforgettable memories: one Son, Lee Bond, Jr. of Galloway, NJ; one Daughter, Danielle Leslie of Sicklerville, NJ; two StepSons, Jamal Leslie of Sicklerville, NJ and Michael Moore of Atlantic City, NJ; six Step-Daughters, Jenall Leslie & Danielle Smith (Daoud) both of Sicklerville, NJ, Darielle Moore, Ursula Moore, Ericka Moore, and Kathy Moore - all of Atlantic City, NJ; two Brothers, Robert Bond of Atlantic City, NJ and Herman Smallwood of Norfolk, VA; two Sisters, Verila Pugh of Brandywine, MD and Annie Smallwood of Chesapeake, VA; one Special Nephew, Kelvin Lee Bond "Cookie Boy" of Hammonton, NJ; a host of grandchildren; GreatGrandChildren; and a host of other loving Family and Friends. He was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Graveside Services of Love and Honor will be held on Saturday ~ July 11th, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at Atlantic City Cemetery located in Pleasantville, NJ. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.









