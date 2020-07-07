1/1
Lee T. Bond Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee T. Bond, Sr.

Sicklerville - Lee T. Bond, Sr., 71 - of Sicklerville, New Jersey departed this earthly life on Saturday ~ June 27th, 2020. He was born on August 31st, 1948 in Windsor, North Carolina to the late Carrie (Bond) Ruffin and Lee Trim Smallwood. As a youth, he attended the North Carolina Public School system. He then proudly enlisted in the United States Army, and honorably served his country in the Vietnam Conflict. "Bill" and "Boy Bill", as he was respectfully and affectionately known, had high self-esteem and a giving heart that could not be matched. He was also an incredible husband, a superhero, role model, a perfect Father Figure who raised many children who were not even his own. He proudly worked as a Construction Worker for Network Construction of Pleasantville, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his parents, and his Wife, Nanshalle (Leslie) Bond. He leaves behind to cherish his unforgettable memories: one Son, Lee Bond, Jr. of Galloway, NJ; one Daughter, Danielle Leslie of Sicklerville, NJ; two StepSons, Jamal Leslie of Sicklerville, NJ and Michael Moore of Atlantic City, NJ; six Step-Daughters, Jenall Leslie & Danielle Smith (Daoud) both of Sicklerville, NJ, Darielle Moore, Ursula Moore, Ericka Moore, and Kathy Moore - all of Atlantic City, NJ; two Brothers, Robert Bond of Atlantic City, NJ and Herman Smallwood of Norfolk, VA; two Sisters, Verila Pugh of Brandywine, MD and Annie Smallwood of Chesapeake, VA; one Special Nephew, Kelvin Lee Bond "Cookie Boy" of Hammonton, NJ; a host of grandchildren; GreatGrandChildren; and a host of other loving Family and Friends. He was a remarkable person and will be truly and deeply missed. Graveside Services of Love and Honor will be held on Saturday ~ July 11th, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at Atlantic City Cemetery located in Pleasantville, NJ. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Atlantic City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mikal's Funeral Parlor Inc
30 N Pennsylvania Ave
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 344-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved