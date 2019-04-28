|
Leigh A. MacDuff
Wildwood, FL - Leigh A. (Mac) MacDuff, aged 81, passed away quietly in his sleep on April 8, 2019 in Wildwood, FL (formerly of Berlin, NJ), after a valiant battle with cancer. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Reed) of fifty-eight years, predeceased by his parents Daniel Biggar MacDuff and Learna (nee Edna Licht) and son Ian Peter MacDuff. He is survived by son Daniel Reed (Kristine Middleton) MacDuff, Atco, NJ, daughter Heather (James) Iannucci, Wilmington, NC, daughter Karen Lee MacDuff, Hammonton, NJ, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Mac was graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School, Lindenwold, NJ in June 1957 and immediately joined the U. S. Army. He was discharged in June 1960 and enrolled at Glassboro State College (now Rohan). Mac was graduated in June 1964 with honors and obtained a teaching position in Secondary History and various coaching jobs in wrestling and varsity softball at Edgewood Regional High School, Atco, NJ.
He retired in June 1992 after twenty-eight years and moved to sunny Florida where he could play softball seven days a week. Health problems curtailed his athletic competition. His 65 and over slow-pitch softball team was Florida State Champion in 2005. Before his health problems curtailed his athletic endeavors, he bowled a 300 and 299 game in 2009.
He will be buried in a private service after "A Celebration of Life" On June 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to ----- at the Berlin Fire Department No. 1, 221 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 28, 2019