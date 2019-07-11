|
|
Len J. Tighe
Runnemede - Len J. Tighe, age 72 of Runnemede, formerly of Somerdale, passed away peacefully at his home on July 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Pennisi) for 42 years. Devoted father of Sean (Elisabeth) and Eric (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Eric Jr., Sarah, and Lauren. Dear brother of John and Ted. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Len proudly served in the United States Army. He was a former President of the Runnemede Council and very active in the Runnemede community. Len was a member of the Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post 281. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday evening and from 9:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Sunday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 281, 2101 Chews Landing Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019