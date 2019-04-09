|
Lena C. Zanghi
Marlton - ZANGHI-
Lena C, (nee Pugliese) age 90 formerly of Cherry Hill on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domenic M. Zanghi. Devoted mother of Linda (Jerome St John) Holmes, Domenic (Janet) Zanghi, Maria (Anthony) Dragani, Anthony (Marianne) Zanghi, Thomas (Alice Sustek) Zanghi and Susan (Kevin) Moore. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Farroni, Christopher Holmes, Domenic Zanghi, Caroline Zanghi, Timothy Zanghi, Jenna Reagan, Marissa Dragani, Anthony Schindell, Sarah Zanghi, Jonny Zanghi, Michael Zanghi, Thomas Zanghi, Kevin Moore, Danielle Moore and 5 great grandchildren. Dear baby sister of the late Nancy Nocella, Verna Mannera, Antonette Lattanzio, Josephine Castelluccio. Salvatore Pugliese, Joseph Pugliese and Charles Pugliese. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday, April 13, 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at The Catholic Church of St. Mary's, 2001 Springdale Rd. Cherry Hill followed by an 11:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. The family requests flowers or donations to the , https://do.nr/439mz. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019