Lena (nee Maffiore), age 95 of Cherry Hill on March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Devoted mother of Paul D'Urso of Cherry Hill and Lisa D'Urso of Brooklyn, NY. All six of Lena's siblings and their spouses pre-deceased her Michael, Rose, Thomas, John, Patrick and Joseph. Lena is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her beloved grand dog, "Charlie" Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. & Tuesday 9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Tuesday 10:00 a.m at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 125 Central Ave. East Orange, NJ. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Long Island Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 566 Plainview, NY 11803. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020