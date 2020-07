Or Copy this URL to Share

Lena R. Murrell-White



Age 99, passed peacefully from natural causes on July 26, 2020. She is survived by 8 of her 9 children. A viewing will be held 5-7pm Friday at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden. A private graveside service for immediate family only will be Saturday 10am at Evergreen Cemetery in Camden.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store