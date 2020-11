Lenore GibsonCherry Hill, NJ - Lover of the arts, adored mother and aunt, Lenore Gibson (nee Greenblatt), 92, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on November 27, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lenore lived most of her life in Cherry Hill. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Jodi Gibson, and son, Harris Gibson, niece, Debbie Paliagas and nephew, Larry Greenblatt. Predeceased by her late husband, Robert Gibson, and brother, Neil Greene. Lenore was a talented artist, Mahjong champion and lover of yorkies. She will be missed beyond measure. Graveside services are Sunday beginning 1:00 PM at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA.