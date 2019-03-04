|
Leo Anthony Wojnar
Catawissa - Leo Anthony Wojnar, 88, of Black Bear Drive Catawissa, died Tuesday January 15, 2019 at Maria Hall Hospice, Danville. He was born October 14, 1930 in Warrior Run, PA, a son of the late John and Edna (Nanytko) Wojnar.
He graduated from Hanover Township high school in 1948. After high school, he worked at the Huber Colliery before enlisting in the Navy in 1951. He attended the Navy Seabee School in Port Hueneme, CA where he was an honor student. He completed his Construction Electrical Mate School there and then later attended Signal School in Fort Monmouth, NJ. His time in the Seabees took him to parts of Africa, Cuba and Newfoundland. While he was in the service, he met Helen Gaydos, who was working in a naval hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They married October 10, 1953.
The technical skills that Leo learned in the United States Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) stayed with him his entire life. When he left the Navy, he worked for New Jersey Bell for 35 years, first as a repairman, later as a supervisor. His ability to fix things was not only his life's work but also extended to his family and friends. All his children can attest to his skills as they have all had work done in their homes by their father. And it was most welcomed! Leo also could fix just about any type of electronics. This he did in his shop in the basement of his home. He would help anyone who asked him and ask only that they cover the cost of the parts.
Later when he retired, he and his wife Helen, realized their dream of building their own home. With the help of family and friends, they built a log cabin on the family property of Helen's grandfather's farm in PA. It became a beloved gathering place for his children and many grand children who all spent time there. To them all, he was affectionately called Dziadzi.
Leo is survived by two sons; Leo J. Wojnar and his wife Anne of Olympia, Washington, Thomas A. Wojnar and his wife Adrianna of Miami, Florida, two daughters; Mary T. Turner and her husband Dr. James Turner of Trenton, Maine, and Dr. Margaret Wojnar and her husband Dr. Charles Lang of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren, and 2 great grand daughters.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife the former Helen M. Gaydos, who passed away May 13, 2006, and his son Gerald Wojnar.
Graveside services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, Luzerne County.
Graveside services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, Luzerne County.
