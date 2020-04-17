Services
Cherry Hill - Leo Gerald Brackney of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Janet Caroline (nee Hennessy). Loving father of Karen Brackney, Lynn Keenan (Gordon), Jill O'Connor (Eric) and the late Diane Brackney. Devoted grandfather of Colin O'Connor. Dear brother of the late Norman Brackney (Gloria). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leo served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict, then was a letter carrier for 35 years with the Haddonfield and Cherry Hill Post Offices. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to Saint John of God Community Services 1145 Delsea Drive Westville NJ 08093. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
