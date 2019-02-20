Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
ST. JAMES CHURCH
8320 Brookside Rd
Elkins Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JAMES CHURCH
Elkins Park, PA - Previously of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday, February 22, from 6pm to 7pm at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ and again on Saturday from 9:15am to 10:15am at ST. JAMES CHURCH, 8320 Brookside Rd., Elkins Park, PA. The funeral mass will be at 10:30am at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming, PA. Please see Bradley Fuenral Home website for more information, www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
