Leo J. Pearce
Gloucester City - On August 26, 2019, of Gloucester City, NJ, age 73. He was the beloved son of the late Leo and Doris Pearce, loving brother of Edward (Pamela) Pearce, Dianne (Jim) Panagos and the late John, Ted, Dennis and Deborah Pearce. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Leo was retired and had worked in the home remodeling business for many years. His funeral service will be private at the request of his family. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 30, 2019