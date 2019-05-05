|
|
Leo John Cybulski, Sr.
Cherry Hill - 87, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. He was born on February 18, 1932, to the late Michael and Mary Cybulski. Leo honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Dee's Plumbing & Heating in Cherry Hill for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and was a Philadelphia sports team enthusiast.
He was predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers; and daughter in-law, Ellen Cybulski. Leo is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dolores Cybulski; children, Leo (Nagibe) Cybulski Jr., Donald Cybulski; daughter, Cathy (Mike) Caulley; Grandchildren, Jessica, Mark, Leala, Brett, Mike, Kristin, and Deanna; Great Grandchild, River; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on May 6, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Samaritan Center at Voorhees by visiting samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/ or by mail at Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019