Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Leon Fay Auterson Obituary
Leon Fay Auterson

Voorhees, NJ - On May 19, 2019, Age 95. Beloved husband of the late Stella Helen Auterson (nee Milas). Dear father of Dorothy (Victor) Melillo. Loving grandfather of Desiree' (Chris) Salvador and Michele (Dan) O'Hara. Cherished great-grandfather of Christina Salvador, Dorothy (Endy) Guzman, Danny O'Hara and Katie O'Hara. Great-great grandfather of Isabella Rose Guzman. Leon, a Veteran of WWII, served in both the Navy and Marines and received the Bronze Star.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Tuesday morning from 11:00am to 12:00noon in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday in the funeral home at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children Hosp. at Stjude.org/donate or to Boys Town at Boystown.org/donate. For more info on the life of Leon please visit www.boccofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 31, 2019
