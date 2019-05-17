Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Leon Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon M. Williams Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leon M. Williams Sr. Obituary
Leon M. Williams, Sr.

Tabernacle - Leon M. Williams, Sr., 86, of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Born in Magnolia, NJ, Leon retired from Gould Industries as a Supervisor Tool & Die Maker in Philadelphia, PA, after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Medford Masonic Lodge #178 F& AM, and a former member of the Medford Lakes Country Club. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathleen M. (nee Shannon) Williams; two children, Leon M. Williams, Jr., and Jane W. Kaminski (the late Warren); two step children, Vicki Iannotta and Bill Hoerter; his brother, Roger Williams, and his late sister Eleanor Warrington; five grandchildren, Andrew, Kiel, Shannon, Katie and Abbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10AM to 12PM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 12PM , at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leon's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now