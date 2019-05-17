|
Leon M. Williams, Sr.
Tabernacle - Leon M. Williams, Sr., 86, of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Born in Magnolia, NJ, Leon retired from Gould Industries as a Supervisor Tool & Die Maker in Philadelphia, PA, after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Medford Masonic Lodge #178 F& AM, and a former member of the Medford Lakes Country Club. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathleen M. (nee Shannon) Williams; two children, Leon M. Williams, Jr., and Jane W. Kaminski (the late Warren); two step children, Vicki Iannotta and Bill Hoerter; his brother, Roger Williams, and his late sister Eleanor Warrington; five grandchildren, Andrew, Kiel, Shannon, Katie and Abbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10AM to 12PM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 12PM , at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leon's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019