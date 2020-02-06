|
Leon Margolis
Cherry Hill - February 5, 2020. Husband of the late Beverly Margolis. Father of Donna (Larry) Finkelstein, Phillip Margolis, and Sandy (Frank) O'Donnell. Brother of Milt (Doris) Margolis. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and Dennis Waterman. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning at 9:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will promptly begin at 10:00 am. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Donna and Larry Finkelstein.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020