Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Leon Margolis Obituary
Leon Margolis

Cherry Hill - February 5, 2020. Husband of the late Beverly Margolis. Father of Donna (Larry) Finkelstein, Phillip Margolis, and Sandy (Frank) O'Donnell. Brother of Milt (Doris) Margolis. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and Dennis Waterman. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning at 9:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will promptly begin at 10:00 am. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Donna and Larry Finkelstein.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
