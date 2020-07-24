Leon Maslowski Jr.
Williamstown - Leon Maslowski Jr., age 83, of Williamstown died July 21, 2020.
Born in Camden and raised in Washington Township by his parents, Sophie and Leon Maslowski Sr., Leon lived in Williamstown most of his life. He worked as a draftsman for many years and then as a lineman for Verizon for 30+ years before his retirement.
Leon attended Glassboro High School and went to Temple University to become the first college graduate in his family. He loved watching his kids play sports, never missing a game. He also enjoyed good conversations and when asked how he was, could get a laugh with, "pretty good for a gray hair old guy".
He was predeceased by his wife, Diane. Leon is survived by two children, Michelle L. (Joseph Trahey) Maslowski and Leon D. (Colleen) Maslowski; one brother, Richard (Penny) Maslowski; one sister, Linda (Norman) Karge; two grandchildren, Drew and Ryan; and his loving partner, Carolyn Sisto.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, 8:30-9:30am at Norton Funeral Home 1232 S. Black Horse Pike Williamstown, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am at Our Lady of Peace/St. Mary Church 32 Carroll Ave Williamstown, NJ. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery 240 Lower Landing Road Chews Landing, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leon Maslowski, Jr. may be made in support of Colon Cancer Research at Jefferson. Please make checks payable to "Jefferson" and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9 th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia PA 19107, or donate online at Jefferson.edu/give
and select "other" in the allocation dropdown and write in Colon Cancer Research in additional notes.
