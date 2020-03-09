Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Leona F. Sheehan

Leona F. Sheehan Obituary
Leona F. Sheehan

Bellmawr - On March 7, 2020, Leona F. (nee Costello), age 80, passed away at Cooper Hospital. A resident of Bellmawr for over 55 years, Leona was a 1957 graduate of Camden Catholic High School.

Leona was the beloved wife of the late, Vincent D. Sheehan. She is the devoted mother of Bernadette (Daniel) Cummings, Kevin (Lisa) Sheehan and Brian Sheehan; the loving grandmother of Patrick, Cailin and Emma; and the dear sister of Bernadette (Thomas "Bud") Fish, Thomas Costello and the late, Elizabeth Sharp. Sister-in-law to Jerry and Joan Sheehan, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Atlanticare Foundation, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or www.atlanticare.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
