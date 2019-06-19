|
|
Leonard Charles Wilson
Rockville, MD - Leonard Charles Wilson passed away on June 15th, surrounded by his loving family in Rockville, MD. Born on February 24, 1941, to Delores and Joseph Wilson, Leonard grew up in Pennsauken, NJ with 9 siblings.
Following his graduation from Camden Catholic High School in 1958, he served as a machinist's mate in the Navy for four years. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Lucille Angela Bottura, and they quickly started a family. Upon retiring from a career in sales and marine electronics in South Florida, Leonard and his wife explored the country, traveling to more than forty states.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lucille, his son-Joseph; 3 daughters-Kathleen, Denise & Nancy; 4 sons-in-law; 7 grandchildren; 6 siblings and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 26th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and hold a celebration of life mass immediately following at 11:00 am at St. Joseph The Worker Parish, St Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Road #A, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to JSSA, the local hospice care provider at www.jssa.org/donate or on their donation line at (301) 610-8370.
Published in Courier-Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019