Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard F. Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard F. Lang Obituary
Leonard F. Lang

Stratford - On April 2, 2020, Leonard, age 90. Beloved husband of Hilda Lang (nee Larmour) for 68 years. Cremation was held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 and/or Salvation Army 3840 Route 42, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -