Leonard F. Lang
Stratford - On April 2, 2020, Leonard, age 90. Beloved husband of Hilda Lang (nee Larmour) for 68 years. Cremation was held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 and/or Salvation Army 3840 Route 42, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020