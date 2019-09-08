Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Collingswood - Leonard Frank Otto, age 96, from Collingswood, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on August 31, 2019.

Mr. Otto served his country honorably for 32 years as a pilot in the US Air Force. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Air Force Association. He also enjoyed flying recreationally and had obtained his commercial pilot license. Leonard was a volunteer at the Defense Logistics Agency and a lifetime charter member of the WWII Memorial for over 35 years.

Leonard was predeceased by his brother, Albert and Ray; his sister, Doris. He is survived by his brother, Paul Otto (Anne); niece, Donna Vanak; nephews, David Otto and Mark Otto and many other nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM immediately followed by the funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 8, 2019
